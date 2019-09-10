I know that Big Alcohol is putting a lot of money into cannabis. I think they either see it as an opportunity or they're terrified. I feel like where it might go with legalization is kind of the same way that liquor went, where there's this three-tier system. For cannabis, it would be the growers and manufacturers; for liquor, it's the brewers and winemakers and distillers. This is going to be something we're going to talk about a lot at the panel as well—whether or not that's a good model. But I feel like if they're putting money into cannabis, that might be where they're trying to steer it. I definitely do feel like national legalization is coming. We're over that hump. It might be a few years, but it's definitely on its way.