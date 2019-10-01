By the time I heard the "ding" signifying the waiting period was up, I'd already started to feel the familiar buzz, and stopped to take a personal inventory. Mood: lifted. Body: functional but loose. Brain: pleasantly cloudy without the full-on fog of a flower buzz. My 15 mg serving was less intense than polishing off an entire joint on my own, but superior to the effects I've obtained from a similar dosage of edibles. Science may or may not agree with my hypothesis, but it seems to me the two-pronged delivery method results in a more robust experience than edibles, which become active only after digestion.