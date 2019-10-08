When it comes to skin-deep highs, you can't beat the whole-body treatment of a bath. While balms and oils are quick ways to massage sore muscles in easy-to-reach spots, settling into a hot, infused tub relaxes your whole body without the labor of self-massage. And while drawing a bath may take more effort than merely grabbing a tin out of your purse, when you drain that bath, dry off and go on about your business, the effects aren't even halfway done.