It took some time for the elevating effects to kick in—Lux cites an activation time of 45 minutes, while Herban Tribe claimed it could take up to two hours. The combined high came on gradually and felt both tame and cerebrally pleasant. I chose to spend the morning on a long run followed by a hot shower and deep cleaning session throughout the house. Though edibles are notorious for inducing couch lock, I felt sure I wouldn't succumb to hours in front of the TV. The effects subsided early enough that I still had much of the day ahead of me.