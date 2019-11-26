Just like its namesake metropolitan hellscape, L.A. Confidential is overwhelming to the point of upset—but only at first. Once the initial roller coaster of lung-shattering sensory overload settles, the high transforms into a multifaceted, psychedelic trip that can be low-key transformative. Taking this high to a standup show will have you hunched over in a corner, laughing at your own absurdist deconstruction of a comedian's entire act, which is a pretty standard stoner experience we should all have once in a while.