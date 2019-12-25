Less packaging, no ashes or obnoxious vape clouds, and it truly lets you get high anywhere. I went on a trip to Japan—a land far less weed-friendly than here—and this served as a game-changing option for mellowing travel anxiety and boosting the sense of wonder while adventuring. Was it the highest I felt all year? Not at all. But being able to get stoned in plain sight in Tokyo was no doubt one of my favorite all-time highs ever."