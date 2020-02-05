I always wanted to do something in the medical field—that was my passion since I was a little girl. I have three daughters, and during pregnancy, I had hyperemesis, an extreme form of morning sickness. During my last pregnancy, I was prescribed a Zofran pump—I literally had a pump in my leg that administered medication. Now I’m getting notices from attorneys saying, “Contact us in regards to a major lawsuit against Zofran.” It got me thinking, what would have happened if I smoked during that time? But my doctor said if I tested positive for THC twice, I could no longer be their patient. I couldn’t do something natural and effective because I would risk losing my doctors and my job, and I was stuck with a pharmaceutical option proven to cause birth defects.