CBD is popular for its effectiveness as a pain reliever, mostly due to its anti-inflammatory effects. But anyone who's bought CBD from both a respectable dispensary and a gas station counter can attest that efficacy varies greatly from product to product. The effectiveness of CBD isolate peaks at a "medium" dose and is generally less practical than full-spectrum products made from the whole plant, with the entire range of cannabinoids—including low levels of THC—and terpenes intact. Research indicates whole-plant formulated products are much more effective, so you can take a smaller dose than with isolate to get similar, if not more robust, effects.