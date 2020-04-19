WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
At a glance, chef Leather Storrs' new Netflix show looks like a lot of other televised cooking competitions. Three contestants are given a certain amount of time to whip up a meal. The hosts and a panel of celebrity guests critique each dish. At the end, a winner is chosen, and awarded a generous cash prize.
The difference on Storrs' show? Every dish must have weed in it.
That's not some shocking curveball thrown at the cooks last minute—the name of the series is Cooked with Cannabis, after all. But that one tweak to the formula is enough to flip the whole format on its head. After all, the judges on Chopped aren't ingesting up to 24 milligrams of cannabis during the course of an episode.
But for Storrs, who made his name in Portland's restaurant scene in the early 2000s as a chef at Noble Rot and co-hosts Cooked with Cannabis alongside the singer Kelis, the point isn't to watch famous guests like Michael Rapaport and Ricki Lake get stoned out of their gourds—not the whole point, anyway. It's more about showcasing the viability of cannabis-based cooking.
"The numbers were in a place where the cannabis is not taking over everything and driving the entire discussion," says Storrs from his home in Southeast Portland, where he's wiling away quarantine writing recipes and occasionally going mushroom hunting. "It still remained a competent of their food—a seasoning as opposed to the reason for doing it. You're not just doing it to get high, you're doing it to think about what this does as an ingredient."
Storrs has had ambitions of bringing cannabis-centric dining to television ever since he started hosting infused dinners around Portland at the dawn of the recreation era in Oregon. With his endearingly scruffy personality, it's not impossible to imagine him eventually becoming legal weed's first celebrity chef.
But as Storrs readily admits, he's still adjusting to being on camera—and feeling like someone who belongs in front of one.
"One of the things I never got over, and loved very much, whenever I would through the studio, there'd be production assistants and they'd say, 'Talent walking!' I'd look around and say, 'Who is it? Who's here?' And they'd say, 'It's you, dumbass.'"
WW talked to Storrs about the logistics of filming a show where almost everyone on set is getting progressively more stoned, the time during filming that he needed to be "saved from himself," and the show he's hoping to do next. See an extended Q&A in Wednesday's print edition.
Comments