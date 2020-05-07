The Ladies of Paradise branding agency has a signature girl-gang vibe that has become a ubiquitous presence in the Portland cannabis industry. This is most easily referenced by its website's staff portraits. Each image glistens with feminine mystique, but it's Daniels' portrait that holds the most weight, with the founder posed tenderly holding her infant son to her chest. By featuring, rather than downplaying, her motherhood, Daniels sends a clear message: She's one badass mother. "Nothing makes me happier than a scenic drive," she says, "so for my first Mother's Day, I'll be going on a little Oregon road trip and staying in Bandon with my family." True to her brand, Daniels will be enjoying a pack of Ladies of Paradise's Lady Lady Jay pre-rolls—specifically, the one packed with Cake Bomb strain from Tree Top Farms.