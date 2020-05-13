Tokeativity has also pivoted its programming online, hosting story hours, homeschooling support, sexual health seminars and more. The international group is made up of several chapters, and the switch to cyberspace has made each chapter's local events available to its international group of members. Have a medicated brunch with like-minded femmes in South Africa, or relax into some deeply stoned yoga with the Chicago chapter, or attend a virtual canna-cocktail party in Las Vegas—or, since we're all at home anyway, all of the above. Many events are free, some are offered on a sliding scale.

For an equal opportunity high: Shangri La is another perky strain with a zippy body high gently tempered by a soothing, relaxed head high—perfect for meeting new friends.

GO: Instagram.com/tokeativity.