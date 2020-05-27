Find some allies. Mentorship is really huge, and I think that's why it's been so hard for women to crack into any industry, especially science, technology and business. Men have built-in mentorship opportunities. Women have to look for them, ask for them, and be explicit about it. Try to seek that out. And make sure you have support from outside the queer community. Like, what would we have done without Andrew? We would have died on that hill. And having people outside of the industry who are female or queer who can go to bat for you is key. There will be so many ways you'll have to interlay with other industries, it's good to have stepping stones.