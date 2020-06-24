If any of my white friends bought me a Puffco Peak, I would let them stick their whole hand in my hair for at least 20 seconds—then follow with a lecture about the huge role hair plays in discrimination against Black women. The Puffco is the gold standard e-rig, a torchless handheld vaporizer that at first glance looks more like an upgraded Alexa than a smoking utensil. For those monetarily unaffected, who are actually saving money because of a pause in spending, this is the gift.