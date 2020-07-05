Beyoncé already pulled the covers off "hot sauce in my bag" swag, and this variation only further validates the practice of keeping multiple bottles of hot sauce at the ready. Finding a balance between flavor and cerebral effects should be relatively uncomplicated, as Portland Oven's Louisiana-style Pot Sauce is available in three heat levels: mild, hot or insane, with each bottle containing 50 mg THC. Consider this: If you stay ready to add some flavor to the food—or, let's be frank, the companionship—then you don't have to get ready. Dig?