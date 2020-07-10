Well, it generally depends on your preference, but a good rule of thumb is to start at 320 degrees and slowly increase the temperature to find the best flavor and quality for your device. Always keeping in mind that since cannabis combustion happens at 460 degrees, 420 is a good temperature [for dabs]. I prefer a titanium nail with a ceramic dish connected to a bong with cool water. Quartz nails are nice for low temperatures—they preserve the terpenes. If you are looking to do larger or multiple dabs then titanium and ceramic both hold the temperature well. If you want something indestructible then go with titanium.