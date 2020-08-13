"Thankfully, we have a really good window guy," says Deb Grant, co-owner of Mongoose Cannabis Co. on Southeast Belmont, gesturing to the sliding window where she and her team of budtenders serve the customers lined up outside. The window in question is actually a modified sliding glass door that Grant and her husband, Chuck, installed when their ongoing renovations collided with sudden COVID restrictions. "We had the choice of keeping the shop open," Grant says, "but felt it was safer for everyone to keep the shop closed and work through a window. For several months, the window was the only access to our shop."