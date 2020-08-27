"While there, I was having a hard time talking about the brand, because I think I designed it for someone else," she says. "I ride a motorcycle, I'm full of tattoos, I'm Hispanic. I need to be me. Initially, I think I designed it for the yoga mom who shopped at Whole Foods. But I do yoga high. So I redesigned the whole thing. When I drew the logo, I wanted it to feel mysterious. 'Is this a mushroom or is this a vagina?' I want it to be alluring but also very grounded."