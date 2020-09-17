Monet: I first started thinking about unionizing last year. Then, the same month that the murder of George Floyd happened, one of our good friends [event partner Raina Casey of the Oregon Handlers Fund] had posted a comment saying, "Hey, how about we all go $100 in for marijuana workers permits for people who can't afford it?" And that was just revolutionary but also so easy for people to do. Giving a voice and empowerment to [workers], it needs to be continuous—asking the tough questions like, "Are you doing superficial things that look good on social media, or are you doing the hard work behind the scenes?" Let's talk about blind hiring practices. Let's talk about what you don't even know because you don't have an HR department. There are so many resources that are lacking in the cannabis space itself. We're just trying to be that bridge.