Hot Box is a pretty straightforward comedy card game—basically a stoner Cards Against Humanity, with the addition of cards that prompt dares like holding a bong hit as long as you can or drinking bong water on TikTok. To play, the deck is split into question cards, answer cards and an additional third stack of dare cards. Dare cards appear in the question deck every four or five turns, prompting that round's judge to either perform the required task or forfeit their points. The dares vary from harmless (do the Carlton Dance!) to indefensibly gross (act out the worst poop of your life) to low-key rude (FaceTime your ex).