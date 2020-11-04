If your vibe is "half the damn country voted by mail already, what the crap is taking so long?" consider taking a gram of RGM straight to the face. Roasted Garlic Margy is a strain that will humor your unavoidable vexation by shaking the sweaty crap out of you with a manic onset before chilling you the heck out with a classically stony high. Yes, the high begins with a boiling swoon, but it quickly simmers into a kind of cushy relaxation in both mind and body. When the ballots are still being counted, what else is there to do besides get high and unlax?