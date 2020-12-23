"One morning in October, my housemate and I took a trip to IKEA. To make the experience more enjoyable, we split a 50 mg THC-infused honey stick. The high was lovely—it didn't smack me in the face as others edibles sometimes do. When my housemate and I got home, I went outside into the back shared courtyard to enjoy my honey high in our garden, along with one of my housemate's cats, Bagel. The neighbors in the adjacent apartment came outside as well, and they brought with them the biggest dog I've ever seen. Before I could get Bagel back inside, the owner of this gigantic dog unclipped the leash with a nonchalant "Cats will defend themselves if need be." Seeing Bagel, the dog leaped after him, bounding around the courtyard breaking pots and jumping on picnic tables in his pursuit. Eventually, Bagel wedged himself into an ivy-covered nook in the wall and the dog was leashed and taken back inside with many apologies by the neighbors. We sat outside for two hours trying to get this wailing cat to come down, still absolutely toasted from our honey high. Eventually, my housemate was able to grab him with a blanket and deposit him safely inside. We ended with more THC-infused honey and a huge pile of tacos. Bagel had a heaping portion of stewed carnitas all to himself."