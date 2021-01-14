In addition to bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hemp rolls, rolling trays, and grinders, the bar area offers a small variety of CBD sodas and slushies on tap, plus a basic soda fountain and cold case stocked with bottled drinks. Once I'd gotten settled, I ordered a fruity CBD soda and an extra-large glass beaker bong, which the club-tender generously offered to fill with ice. I'd brought a gram of flower from home, which I smoked while the club-tender on duty ran through the club's rules: no booze, no tobacco, masks stay on unless you're taking sips or rips. (Occupancy is also capped at 25 right now due to COVID-19 regulations, and there's enough space to keep everyone appropriately distanced.) He also listed a handful of local restaurants that deliver via Grubhub, since there's no kitchen. Bonus: The Wi-Fi and the lighting were both strong enough for remote work, a perk that I doubt flies under the radar.