For the Disillusioned Nihilist: Gucci OG

Gucci is such a balanced cultivar that in small doses, its effects reportedly skew heavily euphoric and cognitively galvanizing, while heavier intake does pivot toward more debilitating intoxication that can lock users deep in the recesses of their couches. If you're already of the opinion that life is empty, this strain can fortify that attitude in the best way. "Is existence meaningless or is it a metaphysical vessel waiting to be filled with your personal brand of foolishness?" Take a dab to the dome and think about it. Gucci OG's fragrance is brightly piney and citrusy, with a faint sweetness to the exhale.