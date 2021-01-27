Directions: Combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. Slowly add more sugar and stir until the water becomes cloudy and the sugar will no longer dissolve. The ratio of sugar to water should be roughly 3 to 1. When the sugar stops dissolving, you have created a saturated sugar solution. Add flavors and continue to heat until your solution comes to a simmer. Remove the sugar water from the heat and allow it to cool. Next, prepare your wooden-skewer lollipop sticks by cutting them to size, dipping them in water and rolling them in sugar. Set the sugar-coated sticks aside and allow them to dry completely. Once your sugar water is cool enough, pour it into a jar and add a few drops of food coloring. When the sticks are dry, carefully place them into the jar propped up with clothespins so they don't touch the sides or the floor of the jar. Over the next several days, chunky sugar crystals will form around the lollipop sticks, and before you know it, you'll all be sucking on the bounty of your labors.