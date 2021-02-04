Sugar Daddy Purp features 150mg of CBD in a pungent medley of lavender and lime oils. The main carrier oil for the aromatic bath fizzy is mango butter, which is rich in the terpene myrcene. Myrcene has long been associated with intensifying highs—conventional stoner wisdom implies that eating fresh mango before, during or after a smoke session will concentrate cannabinoids in a user's bloodstream, resulting in deeper intoxication. Whether or not that theory extends to topicals dissolved in warm water was not to be discovered during this particular soak. After 30 minutes in the tub, I was rubbery and relaxed, but the same results could be had with a long hot bubble bath and a smear of CBD medicated lotion. Then, at least, I wouldn't have to scrub essential oils out of my bathtub.