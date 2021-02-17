Tasty's chocolate crinkle cookie is just as crinkle-y as one would expect considering the name, but thankfully most of the crinkle ended up in my mouth and not my hands. It is a dense chocolate chunk of a biscuit dusted with confectioners sugar and spiked with 50 mgs of both THC and CBD. Folks with lower tolerances can attempt to cut the confection in half, but anything smaller will take deliberate patience—this cookie is a touch too fragile for sharing between more than two. The cannabinoid balance, however, more than makes up for this baked good's unwillingness to neatly bend and snap. As a high-dose hybrid, the high felt elated and therapeutic rather than space-cadet topsy-turvy: Anxiety, stress and superficial aches were all extinguished. Share one with a pal for a mild euphoria that lingers for a few hours, or ride this magic carpet alone for something relatively more intense and long lasting.