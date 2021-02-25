Medford's Plain Jane produces some of our all-time favorite mail-safe smokables, so it stands to reason that its CBG flower would be just as dense, sugary and stanky as the rest of its hemp products. What sets this hemp flower apart is the inclusion of delta-8 THC. Delta-9 THC is intoxicating, but delta-8 is chemically different and not yet recognized as an intoxicant, placing it in a kind of legal gray area. Yes, it can result in feelings of intoxication, but those effects are far milder than what one might experience after smoking even the lowest bargain dispensary flower. Bottom line: Plain Jane's CBG delta-8 flower makes for a very appealing, low-tolerance smoke. Snatch it up while you can still get it by mail order.