Founded by cannabis idealist and corporate defector Adriana Ruiz Carlile, Magic Hour Cannabis is one of the only Black-woman-owned cannabis farms in the nation. Its long-term plans have less to do with industry domination and more with shifting the industrial landscape to center BIPOC women. But the quality of Magic Hour's herb is also of supreme importance, as evidenced by its top-shelf offerings. Support the empowerment initiative by making sure the divine feminines, either within yourself or in your immediate vicinity, have at least one skunky bouquet of Magic Hour's organic flowers to puff on.

Get it from: Serra, 2519 SE Belmont St., 971-544-7055, shopserra.com.