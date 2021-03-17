Bred from a cross of Sherbet and Do Si Dos, this hybrid's genetics are decidedly indica-leaning. Users describe the strain as having a distinct Sunday Morning vibe, which is to say, it's effects are so deeply calming and breezily blissful that consecutive full bowls should probably be reserved for a day free from heavy responsibilities. As Sherbadough's high develops, it reportedly folds users into a cashmere soft, creative euphoria. These nuanced effects can be fuel for a restorative day of super low stakes creativity, or users can lean all the way into the slow psychedelic Indica vibe and bliss out with some video games before falling asleep under a tree, weather permitting.