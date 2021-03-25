The final chapter asks users to invest in some self-discovery and potentially navigate some trauma in order to access their empathy. These prompts are more diarylike than anything in the other chapters, which all felt like alternative ways to pass time that might otherwise be spent in front of a screen. In the Reflection chapter, however, users are asked to write letters to past selves, isolate their negative internal monologues, and construct their own eulogies. Where the previous chapters all seemed full of giggly, sharable content, this chapter alone felt like it had the potential to be revelatory in regards to my own creative processes.