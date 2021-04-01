Any phrase that includes the words "smoke," "high" and "glue" is likely a red flag to a teetotaling passerby, but to the seasoned stoner, these phrases describe an indica whose genetics are sure to include GG #4, formerly known as Gorilla Glue. Elmer's is a hybrid cultivar that mashes up the mild indica effects of GG with the similarly soothing effects of The White. The resulting white-glue phenotype is a hybrid whose effects are responsive rather than overwhelming—not unlike the difference between industrial adhesive and preschool paste.

What to expect: Users report a high that can be either spacey and palliative or focused and buzzy. Either way, the strain is manageable enough for day use, unlike its parent strain, whose reputation for gluing users to their seats led to its sticky designation. Expect a gassy, piney perfume and a grassy, botanical exhale.