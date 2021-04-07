Rocky Butte is less trafficked than other popular city parks, but if the burned pre-roll filters that freckle the walkway are any indication, this elaborately enclosed, petite volcanic peak is a total stoner hot spot. Which is to say, copping a lotus position and staring into middle space while astral projecting on the south lawn is probably not going to elicit any suburban pearl clutching. Once you've achieved inner peace, you can take in what's arguably the most stunning view of the Columbia River in the whole city. The meditative highs of Mule Extracts' Mule Kicker gummies arrive via 50 mg hunks of firm, springy gummy. I have a personal affinity for the citrus variety, but all of Mule's flagship candies deliver full-spectrum, strain-specific highs and are a great size for stoner-couple tandem meditation.