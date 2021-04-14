"Regardless of the situation, I believe that your pipe should bring you joy when in and out of use," Zimman says. "You should like to look at your piece. If you plan to leave it out and not store it away when not in use, try to find a piece that fits in with your décor and personal sense of style. Think about where you might like to keep and display your piece and what will match or pop in that space. The best advice I can give is to find a piece that's functional, comfortable to hold, and beautiful to you."