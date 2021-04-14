Bee: It's important to note that you can smoke a piece of the very same nug in the morning and again in the evening and have two totally different experiences depending on your day, your mood, and a variety of other factors. So advice based on someone else's experience is never going to be altogether useful. However, cannabis strains do have their own unique combination of cannabinoids and terpene compounds. If you know enough about these compounds and how they work together, you can predict the overall experience based on the ratios found in that strain. So a knowledgeable-enough budtender can give you a pretty good idea of what to expect, but it's not likely to be on the nose.