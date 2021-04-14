Whether or not I was ultimately responsible for ruining the Smoke Trap, I had to try something else. And I am very glad I did, because this filter checks all the boxes—and happens to look way better doing it. This is the latest iteration of Sploofy filters, having just dropped in March 2021, with a very sleek, rounded look, all in black matte. The outer casing is plastic, but the replaceable filter—the HEPA-grade filter!—is housed in biodegradable material. So far, the performance is flawless no matter the volume of smoke. It also happens to be the most aesthetically pleasing, with a subtle shape that doesn't look out of place on a desk or bookshelf—almost like an unassuming little Bluetooth speaker keeping your rental lease on solid ground.