Lighting this blunt is an event. As soon as the flame from my Bic touched the herb-encrusted tip, the crunchy coating sparked up like a peewee firecracker. I handed it to my partner and tied my highly flammable head of cotton-candy frizz into a topknot to avoid any coiffure casualties. The sparky introduction was relatively short lived: A few puffs past the initial whiz bang, the botanicals had burned through the poppingest of their flammable parts. But, dang, those first few inhales were a confusion of disparate flavors and sparky flowers. There was a whisper of charcoal under the herb blend as it burned, but before the herbs evaporated under the fire, they tasted of—and I mean this in the best possible way—a casserole.