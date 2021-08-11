The Honey Pot x Laganja Estranja suite of CBD products crossed our desk earlier this year, and we found that the hand and body wash stood out as a product worthy of permanent boudoir status. Revisiting the line and discovering the cocoa and mint variety however, cemented the sentiment. I’ve used this wash on my tender bits, my stinky pits, and even as a shampoo for my notoriously pampered natural hair, and I will continue to keep this wash in rotation. I always feel like a creamy bar of holiday chocolate after I shower with this, but for those who’d rather not smell straight-up drinkable, the Laganja collab’s bright, limonene-forward perfume feels just as luscious and relaxing on the skin and is just as multipurpose. Get it from: honeypotcbd.com