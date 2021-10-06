The Immuno-Fortifying Power of Combination Mushroom and CBD Blends

Even before legalizing psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use in 2020, Oregon has been a welcoming state for fungi. It’s a moist, mossy breeding ground for functional mushrooms like lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and maitake—to name a few that grow abundantly here in the Northwest.

Our misty climate provides an ideal atmosphere for both medicinal and fine culinary fungi. So it stands to reason that in an area renowned for both its cannabis and its shrooms, there would be a number of branded marriages between the two traditional medicines.

CBD features a host of therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia and anxiety. Many functional mushrooms, on the other hand, feature their own slate of complementary benefits, such as immunity support, blood sugar regulation, and digestive microbiome balance. When combined to create whole-body wellness supplements, users can get all the therapeutic benefits of both cultivated cannabis and forest-floor fungi without even cracking open their third eye.

While many Oregonians anxiously await THC and psychedelic shroom blends to storm dispensary and/or pharmacy shelves, WW examined a number of functional mushroom-hemp CBD blends in both capsule and tincture form. The most accessible, contemporary iterations of two of humankind’s oldest Indigenous medicines might not result in a vision quest, but they certainly kept us rested, focused and excited about their modern crossover appeal.





Caps by Cookies

Available in both daytime and nighttime varieties, Caps are vegan, full-spectrum CBD gel capsules loaded with a proprietary blend of functional mushrooms, cannabinoids and terpenes to support users in either their sleeping or waking hours.

The Caps Bed Head blend combines reishi, maitake and turkey tail to support immunity, as well as chaga for digestive health, shiitake for cardiovascular function, and CBN for restful sleep. The Caps Clarity blend features lion’s mane and cordyceps to support brain function and boost energy, and CBG for a gentle mood boost. Both blends are finished with curated terpene blends formulated for mild, sensory entourage effects.

For each blend, users report clean, relaxing, mild, and manageable body and head effects that arrive after an approximate 30-minute activation time. Users that vibrate too deeply for morning coffee or too intensely for sleep aids might find Caps a practical supplement, offering both low-stakes energy and restful sleep.

Get it from: cbd.cookies.store





Good Night by Prismatic Plants

If a sublingual (under tongue) tincture is more in line with your lifestyle, consider the Good Day and Good Night infused, full-spectrum CBD oils made by boutique brand Prismatic Plants. While Good Day relies on CBDa and adaptogenic herbs to erase anxiety and support overall health, Good Night’s ingredients also include CBN (the sleep cannabinoid) and reishi, a mushroom that supports healthy immune system function.

Both the Good Night and Good Day infused oils offer cannabinoid doses under 25 mg that activate in approximately half an hour. When we auditioned the Good Night blend, we found it to be an effective sleep aid with no discernible negative side effects. Thirty minutes after the suggested five drops, a cashmere lethargy arrived that was mild enough to feel more like a sleepy suggestion than a drowsy demand. Sleep came easily and lasted throughout the night, which frankly feels like a feat for apocalypse parents.

Get it from: prismaticplants.com





Shrooms by Terra Vita

For a comprehensive daily supplement, Terra Vita’s Shrooms meet pretty thorough criteria. Each gel cap contains not only 30 mg of broad-spectrum (THC-free) CBD, but also a proprietary blend of adaptogenic maintenance mushrooms—including reishi, cordyceps and lion’s mane. This basic, balanced blend of fungi and cannabinoids can help fortify immune systems, relieve stress and anxiety, and boost brain function without confusing users with an overthought ingredient list.

Interested parties less versed in cannabis-mushroom culture might appreciate Terra Vita’s straightforward, unpretentious packaging, which looks more suited to an uptown drugstore shelf than a boutique dispensary. Similarly, the gel caps themselves contain only six ingredients, making them approachable for users unfamiliar with cannabis verbiage.

Get it from: terravitacbd.com





CBD+ Immune Support by Green Earth Medicinals

Another straightforward variation of the mushroom-CBD adaptogenic blend is Green Earth Medicinals’ CBD+ Immune Support capsules. These contain full-spectrum CBD extract, black pepper and ginger terpenes to aid in digestion, and a mushroom complex that includes turkey tail, reishi, chaga and poria mushrooms. Reishi, chaga and turkey tail all have strong, data-supported reputations for strengthening and improving immune function. Poria reputedly lifts moods and evaporates stress and anxiety, lessening the need for both stimulants and depressants.

In addition to its many therapeutic benefits, CBD also acts as an immune system modulator, supporting a healthy system response. Between the mushroom complex and high-quality CBD, the capsules become something of an immuno-fortifying power supplement, which, at two doses a day, feels correct for our times.

Get it from: greenearthmedicinals.com





Stay Good Capsules by Haygood Farms

Haygood Farms’ Stay Good Capsules check off many of the same boxes as the previously mentioned items: They contain full-spectrum hemp CBD and adaptogenic, immune system-supporting mushrooms. However, Haygood’s supplements stand apart as the only blends that also feature vitamin C, zinc and turmeric, ingredients likely familiar to the average wellness supplement aficionado.

Sure, the therapeutic contributions of a whole hemp plant extraction are varied and many. Similarly, the medicinal properties of mushrooms are indisputable, but though these organic materials have sterling curative reputations, they simply are not as universally familiar in the parlance of Western wellness as vitamin C, zinc and, most recently, turmeric.

The clever inclusion of these ingredients separates Haygood Farms from its shelfmates in a way that appeals not just to the chillaxed bohemian fungi fan, but also anyone who hopes to improve their well-being through traditional medicines.

Get it from: haygoodfarms.com