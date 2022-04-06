Adult Coloring Books Are a Perfect Relaxing Outlet for Stoners, so We Rounded Up Our Six Favorites.

Just because we’ve had a sudden burst of sunny days doesn’t mean the wool sweaters and wellies should be packed away until fall. We’ve got an entire month of April showers to get through before we can begin frolicking in those much-anticipated May flowers, so might as well engage in some wholesome indoor recreation in the meantime.

During those drizzly days, find comfort in some colorfully creative canna-meditation. That’s right, y’all. I’m talking about the treasured pastime enjoyed by generations of stoners: coloring books. It’s an activity that can help you unwind, relieve stress and perhaps even keep your hands occupied for a few hours so you’re not tempted to doom-scroll.

The following selections are available to purchase either in local shops or online, and we’ve even suggested cannabis products that pair perfectly with each book. After you’ve put some work into the pages, you may just end up with some pieces of art worthy of hanging on the wall.

The Stoner Babes Coloring Book

Local artist Katie Guinn gorgeously captures over 60 iconic femme cannabis users in her Stoner Babes Coloring Book. Each illustration is presented on perforated, one-sided pages so users can tear out finished masterpieces and display them. In addition to hypnotic patterns, floral compositions, and the cannababes in the title, this book also features short, enlightening profiles on each subject, making it an enriching coloring and intersectional learning experience.

Buy: Microcosm Publishing, microcosmpublishing.com.

Pair with: Cherry Chem Dabs





Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm Coloring Book

The art in marijuana magnate Wiz Khalifa’s coloring book has the nostalgic feel of a Saturday morning cartoon. It’s hyperslick with bold, precise graphics that include not just psychedelic cannabis imagery, but also tributes to lowriders, Hollywood Boulevard and even a few stoner co-opted holidays. Whether displayed untouched on a coffee table or fully scribbled in, this book is a fun piece of canna-memorabilia.

Buy: Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com.

Pair with: Khalifa Kush





Depression Cats

Not every stoner coloring book has to be chock-full of fan-shaped leaves and psychedelic swirls. Sometimes cats are enough. Artist Cat Champion’s coloring book series Depression Cats features simple illustrations of fluffy, complacent cats set against complex geometric backgrounds. For stoners whose truest state of relaxation is achieved only in the company of their own purring feline, there is no better book to settle down with after an angst-ridden day.

Buy: Thriftbooks, thriftbooks.com.

Pair with: Cat Piss





Art Forms in Nature

Cannasseurs who prefer art that captures botanical discovery over simple images of pot leaves and swirly joint smoke will appreciate this coloring book version of problematic German zoologist Ernst Haeckel’s Art Forms in Nature. Each illustration reveals the extraordinarily complex patterns and shapes found in flora and fauna, making this the perfect tome to zone out with while stoned to the bone.

Buy: Vancouver Art Space inside Vancouver Mall, 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, #283, 360-787-8772, vancouverartspace.com.





Pair with: Luminous Botanicals Sky Tincture

Sneaker Coloring Book

Most of us are not flexing custom kicks with vintage Louis Vuitton leather panels, but we can dream with this coloring book. While not necessarily high art, the illustrations include more than 40 sneaker models, including the original Pro-Keds, Adidas Superstar and Vans Sk8-Hi, as well as modern sneakers like Yeezys and those crazy Balenciagas.

Buy: Microcosm Publishing, microcosmpublishing.com.

Pair with: 503 Wifi





Fantastic Planet: A Coloring Book of Amazing Places Real and Imagined

Another science-is-art coloring book worth the attention of nature-loving stoners is Fantastic Planet by Steve McDonald. His photo-based images create realistic patterns that are both complex and elegantly simple. You can easily get lost in his art, drilling down through the layers and playing with perspective. There are also plenty of abstract interpretations, resulting in trippy mandalas that are enjoyable to color in.

Buy: Sandman Books, sandmanbooks.com.

Pair with: Fire Dept. Cannabis Chocolate Chip Cookie