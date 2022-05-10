Celebrate World Baking Day by Eating Your Way Through Our Recommended List of Cannabis-Infused Cakes, Cookies and Dessert Bars

World Baking Day might not have been created by stoners, but if anyone could appreciate such an unnecessary, whimsical holiday, it’s someone who enthusiastically bakes, eats and stockpiles cannabis of the confectionery variety.

World Baking Day lands May 17 and is a holiday that, while yet to be co-opted by stoners, ought to hold a very special place in any edibles enthusiast’s heart. Established in 2012, coincidentally the same year that Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, the occasion exists solely as an excuse for eager amateur bakers to share their goods with loved ones.

With that in mind, we rounded up some of our favorite canna-baked goods, all handmade in Portland. And keep in mind that these psychotropic treats make charming gifts year-round.

Laurie + Mary Jane Almond Cake Bites

This tube of five amaretto-perfumed mini cakes is suitable for both high- and low-tolerance users. Each bite contains 10 mg of THC, and the cakes are distinct because they’re made with house-infused cannabis oil/butter rather than a distillate, which delivers a robust, multifaceted high. Laurie + Mary Jane is known for its varied lineup of brownies, truffles and cakes, but the almond bites stand out because of their rich, buttery flavor and swoon-worthy almond scent.

BUY: Weed Land, 4027 N Interstate Ave., 541-904-0000.

Hapy Kitchen Toffee Crunch Blondie

Hapy Kitchen’s edibles have become ubiquitous in Portland dispensaries for good reason: The company’s team of artisan confectioners care equally about quality ingredients and potency, which has won them several awards. The Toffee Crunch Blondie is a sugar-butter bomb studded with glittering bits of toffee. When presented on a decorative dish, the treat looks like it came from the glass case of a high-end bakery that just so happened to infuse the dessert bar with 50 mg of THC.

BUY: Cured Green, 3715 North Lombard St., #B, 503-206-5430, curedgreen.com.

Elbe’s Edibles Cannabutter CakeBombs

Elbe’s dense CakeBombs are a toothsome tribute to both a contemporary cake pop and a rich, velvety truffle. These buttery treats are available in three flavors: berry, chocolate and birthday cake. The 50 mg single cake could easily be shared, but would also satisfy someone seeking a larger dose. Made with premium, full-spectrum, house-infused cannabutter, the bombs have a velvety mouthfeel and would satisfy the most aggressive sweet tooth.

BUY: Potland Delivery, thepotland.co.

Tasty’s Chocolate Crinkle Cannabis Cookie

Tasty’s Chocolate Crinkle is a classic, crispy cocoa cookie made with bittersweet dark chocolate and dusted with a generous amount of powdered sugar. These biscuits have recently been updated not only to meet the new Oregon dosage ceiling of 100 mg of THC, but also feature strain-specific, single-source live resins rather than isolates. There is one cookie per package, and since it tends to shatter when cut, is probably best consumed by one person rather than shared. Chocophile varsity potheads will appreciate the high-dose, compact delivery.

BUY: Pacific Green, 710 NE Killingsworth St., 971-242-8535, pacificgreenportland.com.

For those who prefer DIY:

The Art of Weed Butter by Mennlay Golokeh Aggrey

If World Baking Day inspires you to tie on an apron and start preheating the oven, consider cracking open this book by cannabis luminary and Broccoli Talk podcast co-host Mennlay Golokeh Aggrey. The Art of Weed Butter (Ulysses Press, 96 pages, $21.95) is an easy-to-follow reference manual, complete with step-by-step instructions on how to create a variety of cannabis infusions as well as a handful of unique recipes.

BUY: microcosm.com

The Cannabis Apothecary by Laurie Wolf

Anyone using World Baking Day as an excuse to add to their kitchen canna-libraries would be wise to snatch a copy of cannabis lifestyle guru Laurie Wolf’s book. The Cannabis Apothecary (Black Dog & Leventhal, 256 pages, $35) features everything a novice needs to know about cooking and medicating, but even seasoned cannathusiasts will find value in Wolf’s extensive recipe collection, which includes both savory and sweet baked goods.

BUY: Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com.