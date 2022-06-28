Before Watching This Weekend’s Firework Shows, Smoke any of These Strains to Enhance the Spectacle

Most potheads know better than to get excessively stoned and actually handle fireworks, but smoking before viewing? That’s a different story, especially when Portland provides all manner of waterfronts, bluffs and buttes from which to gaze at professionally orchestrated July 4 pyrotechnics. But even if you’re watching your uncle light supermarket fireworks from the comfort of a moldy lawn chair in a front yard, the right strain of cannabis can make any light show considerably more impressive.

This year, after the cookout but before the sparklers are passed around (you’re an adult; if you can handle a blunt, you can handle a sparkler), light up one of these cultivars known for bold, borderline psychedelic head highs that may or may not fuse you to your seat.

Amnesia Haze

Something about the composition of Amnesia Haze makes for particularly euphoric highs, with many users reporting psychedelic effects as well. This hybrid strain has strong sativa genetics that can be traced back to Jamaican and Lao landrace strains, and is enhanced by a strong streak of Afghan Hawaiian indica, which users find both exciting and relaxing depending on their own genetics. Expect a sweet citrus perfume and a botanical, lemony exhale.

Fruity Pebbles OG

Another potent hybrid with borderline psychedelic effects is Fruity Pebbles OG, a cross of Tahoe Alien, Green Ribbon and Granddaddy Purple. This cultivar is deeply euphoric, with effects that include a crystalline head high and an ultra-soothing body buzz that seasoned smokers enjoy in moderate doses during their working hours. However, the ceiling for this cultivar is skyscraping, so a few lungfuls, pre-fireworks, might deliver the perfect astro-traveler vibe. Expect a fragrance similar to Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Headband

Headband is named for its particularly heady effects, specifically a swooning cerebral high that, if overdone, can feel a bit like a constrictive headband. The effects are generally too spacey for prime time, but after hours, when the stakes are low and audience participation pretty much consists of whispered oohs and ahhs, this strain is exactly spacey enough to make a fireworks show feel like a sparkling magic carpet ride. Pro tip: A commonly reported side effect of Headband is crippling dry mouth, so be sure to refill your Nalgene bottle pre-bong hits. Expect a pungent, lemon-diesel nose and skunky exhale.

Stardawg

Bred from a cross of Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dog, the effects most commonly delivered by Stardawg (or Stardog) are giggly elation and a bouncy body high that eventually mellows into a relaxing buzz. While many users experience a bubbly high, some report couchlock-type effects, so puff cautiously—THC percentages in this strain can climb past 25%. Expect a sugary, gassy perfume and a pungent pine exhale.

Pineapple Chunk

Pineapple Chunk typically delivers a heavy body and head high. Though this cultivar has a reputation for forcing relaxation, many users also report having a burst of cerebral energy. If you want to bask in the glow of a fireworks show without feeling frantic, a few tokes of Pineapple Chunk should put you in the right frame of mind. Expect a cheesy, funky fruit nose and a commensurately complicated exhale.

Vortex

This neon-green cultivar is a cross of Space Queen and Apollo 13 that fully lives up to both its name and its parents’ names. Vortex is another peppy hybrid cultivar with potent sativa genetics that, overall, deliver a potent euphoria. Recreational users describe the high as occasionally disorienting, sometimes energetic and sometimes both (sounds like a party). Medicinal users celebrate this cultivar for its efficacy at treating bipolar disorder, depression, chronic pain and fatigue. Expect a funky fruit aroma and lingering, sweet tropical exhale.

