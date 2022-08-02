Celebrate National CBD Day with a New Topical, Tincture or Edible Made Locally

The youngest of the contemporary cannaholidays is also the most…sober.

National CBD Day, observed Aug. 8, has only been around since 2018. It was established by North Carolina hemp brand cbdMD as a marketing tactic that quickly grew into something more substantial. Interest in the nonintoxicating cannabinoid derived from hemp has surged in recent years, and CBD Day is about more than just moving merch—experts in the field use it as an occasion to raise awareness about plant-based medicine. Which is to say, it’s a weed holiday for everyone.

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate one of the most sought-after natural compounds this year, this roundup of highly regarded Oregon hemp-based products should get you started.

Pain-Relieving Topicals

Empower BodyCare

Empower BodyCare’s line of lotions, drops and soaking salts features cannabinoids derived from organic hemp. A standout is the roll-on hemp oil extract that glides onto the skin with a nongreasy, velvety finish. Every product is third-party lab tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals, and if you order online, 5% of all sales are donated to social justice causes.

BUY: All New Seasons Markets and empowerbodycare.com.

Peak Extracts

Peak Extracts’ award-winning Rescue Rub was developed by a licensed Chinese herbalist. Its marriage of traditional plant medicine and contemporary cannabis infusion results in an all-purpose, pain-relieving salve that’s an effective treatment for chronic pain, superficial trauma, and even my own tendonitis.

BUY: peakextracts.com





Tinctures

Danodan

Smart consumers know that an astronomical CBD percentage isn’t the primary indicator of how effective the product will be—instead, pay attention to the entire spectrum of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. Danodan tinctures may not have off-the-charts cannabinoid numbers, but it sources organic hemp flowers from small Oregon farms cultivated to have specific compound profiles, and the potency is plain.

BUY: All Market of Choice locations and danodan.com.

Red Barn Hemp

A backstory shared by many hemp brand founders is that they went into business while searching for remedies for loved ones. That includes Red Barn Hemp. The owners are third-generation Willamette Valley farmers who pivoted to cannabis after seeing how CBD kept their grandfather free from pain following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

BUY: redbarnhemp.com





Skin Care

Make & Mary

Behind the chic Make & Mary storefront on Northeast Sandy Boulevard is a cannabinoid skin care wonderland. Founded by Yvonne Perez Emerson, the luxury line of products uses plants inspired by her Mexican and Scottish heritage, and includes everything from aromatherapy inhalers to bath bombs to herbal hydrosols.

BUY: Make & Mary, 2506 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-444-7608, makeandmary.com.





Edibles

Serra x Woodblock Chocolate

You may be familiar with Serra’s groundbreaking cannacollab with local chocolatier Woodblock. Those iconic bars are also readily available in a nonpsychoactive, CBD-forward variety that could be an excellent gateway for chocophiles interested in some low-stakes plant medicine experimentation.

BUY: All Serra locations, shopserra.com.

Greater Goods

Another notable cannabis confectioner churning out CBD products is Greater Goods. In addition to its wide selection of artisan chocolate bars, the company produces fudge-covered cookies, marshmallow bonbons, and even a lemon sour sleep tincture. GG offers additional introductory-level CBD sweets for the otherwise uninitiated.

BUY: hellogreater.com





Smokables

Plain Jane

When it comes to smoking, I am a committed THC enthusiast. However, Plain Jane’s hemp products will entice me to light up every time they cross my path. The company’s selection of pre-rolls and blunts are across-the-board exceptional (the mini-blunts are a personal fave), but its CBD flower, moon rocks, kief and extracts are all solid options for low-tolerance party people.

BUY: plainjane.com