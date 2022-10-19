Continue to Honor Indigenous Peoples Day the Entire Month of October by Supporting These Cannabis and Cannabis-Adjacent Businesses

On Monday, Oct. 10, we recognized Indigenous Peoples Day, which we can all agree is a far more appropriate celebration than honoring the colonizer whose arrival in America ushered in the oppression of Native people—especially in Oregon, where more than 60 tribes lived for millennia.

It might sound a bit stoner superficial to suggest commemorating Indigenous Peoples Day with cannabis, but hear me out. Cannabis is a medicine that’s been used on this continent for generations, and even though Spanish colonizers are credited with introducing hemp to the Americas, oral histories describe cannabis first arriving via the Bering Strait, and discoveries of hemp cloth-wrapped clay pipes still encrusted with cannabis residue from approximately 400 B.C. support the assertion that cannabis was a form of Indigenous medicine long before this land was, ahem, homogenized.

For any equity-minded potheads wondering how best they can support the Indigenous cannabis industry, consider patronizing these Native-owned cannabis or cannabis-adjacent companies when restocking your therapeutic stash box, expanding your hand-blown glass collection, or adding plant-based medication to your skin care routine.

Pipes by Fiona

Fiona Anuweh is an Ashland glassblower specializing in ceremonial pipes created with a technique that mimics traditional glass-bead patterns. For cannaglass collectors, Indigenous art aficionados, or any pothead in need of a special occasion pipe, Pipes by Fiona might have the piece of your dreams in stock now, but if not, Anuweh also takes custom orders.

BUY: etsy.com/shop/GlassPipesByFiona

Natural Wonders

Natural Wonders is Oregon’s first Native-owned dispensary, which, considering our neighbor to the north has a database listing an abundance of shops founded by Indigenous people, is long overdue and warmly welcomed. Natural Wonders was established with the assistance of an equity grant from NuProject, which also supported the launch of Green Muse, the city’s first Black-owned dispensary, so expect trademark Oregon boutique warmth, curated craft cannabis selections, and a strong connection to this area’s long-standing Native culture.

BUY: Natural Wonders, 3831 SE Main St., 503-928-1228, naturalwonderspdx.com.

Nice Hemp Co.

Founded by Rashell Crume, Nice Hemp Co. produces organic, full-spectrum, strain-specific, handcrafted fruit candies, such as lollipops, taffylike chews and sugar-dusted medicated gummies. The company uses a solventless rosin extract in its edibles, so users can expect a clean, therapeutic treat consistently manufactured without genetically modified organisms, corn, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or animal products. Bonus: These sweets make adorable gifts for the CBD gummy lovers in your life.

BUY: nicehempco.com

Make & Mary

Yvonne Perez Emerson’s flagship boutique carries all manner of cannabis therapeutics, including skin care and lifestyle items, all stylishly designed by Perez Emerson herself. Each of Make & Mary’s formulations was developed with complementary botanicals to enhance their unique efficacy. The resulting products are a love letter to both hemp cannabis and heritage plant medicine. Pro tip: Get the cannabis and Himalayan sea salt aromatherapy inhalers for quick, calming hits.

BUY: Make & Mary, 2506 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-444-7608, makeandmary.com.

High Society Collection

For the femme stoners out there, consider displaying your enthusiasm for getting high by purchasing a cannabis leaf crown or roach clip pendant from Indigenous artist and metalsmith extraordinaire Erin Colvin. Based in Portland, High Society sells wearable, cannaleaf motif art pieces that often double as cannabis utility novelties. From hairpins to hoops to the aforementioned crown, High Society creates pieces whose style is timeless and would be a welcome addition to any stylish cannasseur’s jewelry collection.

BUY: High Society Collection, 911 N Monroe St., 503-847-9966, highsocietycollection.com.

Karmic Bath

Want to re-create the luxury spa experience in your home? Karmic Bath can help. The online retailer offers CBD soaps, oils and salves as well as a menu dedicated to essential oils. Founded by Cynthia Maldonado, this line of straightforward self-care products features CBD as part of a botanical formulation rather than a spotlight ingredient. For skin care fanatics, this should be your go-to outlet, and for those wannabe skin care fanatics, Karmic Bath is a perfect place to start your product explorations.

BUY: karmicbath.com