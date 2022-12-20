Want to Get High Without Hunger Pains? Try One of These Appetite-Suppressing Strains.

After our Thanksgiving strain recommendations for appetite-encouraging smokes, we got, ahem, quite a few emails from readers (some positively charming, others not) requesting a list that featured the opposite: strains that suppress appetite rather than leave users with bottomless munchies.

While the lion’s share of contemporary cannabis strains leave users peckish, there are, in fact, several that do precisely the opposite. One factor that can make certain strains suppress rather than encourage hunger is the quantity of a minor cannabinoid called tetrahydrocannabivarin or THCV. In both animal and human studies, THCV has been shown to suppress appetites as well as support healthy weight loss and exercise. And while THCV alone is not psychoactive, it does contribute to the genetics of several landrace strains known for invigorating highs.

Furthermore, there is evidence that THCV regulates blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetics, potentially reduces or eliminates epileptic seizures, delays neurodegeneration caused by Parkinson’s disease, and alleviates the symptoms of schizophrenia. And that’s just what we know so far. Therapeutic promise aside, THCV will also reportedly curb your munchies, as well as spark the desire for physical activity, which frankly makes it the perfect cannabinoid for the season of too many cookies, holiday flicks, vacations and reasons to become one with the couch.

We rounded up some of the most popular THCV-heavy strains for you here, but users should note: Every endocannabinoid system functions differently, and no strain comes with a weight-loss guarantee, so manage your expectations. And drink more water.

Durban Poison

Durban Poison is a potent landrace strain native to South Africa, meaning its genetics are primarily wild. This cultivar has been a favorite of productive potheads for a couple of generations. The effects are overwhelmingly uplifting and effervescent, making this a clutch wake-and-bake or afternoon slump strain. Exercise caution though—some smokers who aren’t heavy hitters say the high can feel swooning. Pro tip: Have an activity lined up to get the most out of your high. I recommend hula hooping, roller skating, or just cleaning the house.

Wild Thailand

Another landrace strain worth buzzing about is Wild Thailand, a descendant of the original Thai strain, first bred in the Ko Chang archipelago. This rare cultivar delivers a powerfully joyful high that unfurls into mellow, manageable energy—perfect for pregaming before a workout or housework. Wild Thailand is also reportedly an effective treatment for chronic fatigue, chronic pain and even migraines. Keep in mind, however, that some users say it’s also a classic creeper strain—i.e., the effects bloom over a period of 10 to 15 minutes, so puff with care.

Willie Nelson

This cross of Vietnamese Black and Highland Nepalese is relatively rare ‘round these parts but can be found sporadically, so make your requests and stay vigilant. It’s certainly worth tracking down when harvested. This cultivar should leave you euphoric and clearheaded, delivering creative vibes without causing the heavy drag of midnight munchies. Consider setting yourself up with a low-stakes creative project while you partake. And although listening to old Willie Nelson tracks on Spotify while you smoke his namesake grass is not compulsory, it is highly recommended.

Dutch Treat

This descendant of Haze and Northern Lights is hella popular in Holland (hence the clever name). Dutch Treat is a peppy hybrid that delivers effects on both ends of the energetic spectrum. Some users describe results in line with classic, heady indicas. Others report highs that are more body-centered, leaving them feeling creative and alert. Across the board, though, users seem to celebrate Dutch Treat for its manageable euphoria. Bonus: It’s an effective treatment for chronic pain and neuropathy.

Moby Dick

This cross of Haze and White Widow delivers a chatty, upbeat high that many users claim curbs their appetite completely. But be warned: A very slim minority say big munchies strike once their highs abate, so exercise caution. BTW, this strain’s clever literary name is not a nod to Herman Melville’s smoking habits, but instead a reference to the plant’s sizable yields and hefty buds.

Jack the Ripper

Another fence-straddling phenotype that some users say suppresses appetite and others say encourages it is Jack the Ripper. Despite its name, this strain reportedly delivers smoothly energetic highs that are upbeat and cheery. Novice smokers attempting to avoid overindulging will also appreciate the typically lower (less than 17%) THC levels.

