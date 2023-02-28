Spring Is Weeks Away, so Snuggle Up With a Cashmere-Softness Strain.

Bundling up and hunkering down with the right strain of cannabis can make a weekful of aggressively frigid, snowy days feel like less of an obnoxious hazard and more of a delightful Pacific Northwest perk. Which is why, depending on how you do your bundling and hunkering, preparing for another week of chilly temps often means padding your stash box.

Case in point: After a long day of not being stoned, bookish blanket burrowers might not be shopping for the same type of energy-boosting weed as a midnight movie snuggler. Likewise, smokers who take advantage of combative weather by leaning into weekend housework or crafternoon projects might avoid sleepy cultivars that produce space-cadet lethargy.

No matter where you might fall on the stoner spectrum, getting high at home while the rain beats at your windows is the vibe to consider while restocking your supply this week. Besides, a few more weeks of cold toes is a perfectly legitimate reason to snag a few cultivars that make you feel as though you’ve slipped on comfortable cashmere-wool blend slippers. Here are a few to get you started:

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver is a very apt name for this chilled-out cross of Grape Pie and Fruity Pebbles that delivers a serene, lazy buzz that develops at a comfortable pace and crescendos without too much fanfare. Users describe mild euphoric, dreamlike highs and tingly body effects that ease smoothly into slumber or some semblance of physical downtime. Tightly wound insomniac potheads: This could be a great cultivar to use to attempt hibernation. Expect a flowery, sweet nose and grassy, nutty exhale.

BUY: Potland, 1761 NE Dekum St., 503-432-8629, thepotland.co.

Blueberry Muffin

Another cultivar known for its mild sedative qualities is Blueberry Muffin, a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. This hybrid is favored by users as an end-of-day, cool-off strain. Reported effects include hazy euphoria, blissed-out creativity, and a mollified body buzz that effectively quiets chronic pain and anxiety. Expect an earthy, berry-sweet perfume and a rich, botanical exhale with notes of vanilla and berry.

BUY: Urban Farmacy Dispensary, 420 NE 60th Ave., 503-957-7832, urbanfarmacypdx.com.

CBD Kush

Cannathusiasts looking for something to brighten up their winter mood without putting them directly to bed might consider CBD Kush, a low-THC, high-CBD strain that, despite a powerful therapeutic reputation, is an excellent recreational strain for low-tolerance smokers or top-shelf CBD aficionados. CBD Kush is a Kandy Kush phenotype that soothes chronic pain and inflammation while easing stress in a very low-stakes way. Expect a floral aroma and woody, grassy exhale.

BUY: Green Gratitude Marijuana Delivery, 10322 SE Holgate Blvd., 503-444-7707, greengratitude.us/cannabis-delivery-portland.

Purple Cotton Candy

Though Purple Cotton Candy’s genetics skew sedative (it’s a cross of sleepy cultivars Grandaddy Purple and Cotton Candy Kush), this strain reportedly delivers effects that, while relaxing and soothing, are mildly euphoric and, for some, even a bit peppy. Users report astral-brained head highs and syrupy tingles in the bod. Munchies are an often-reported effect, so if Purple Cotton Candy makes it into your stash box, prepare the pantry accordingly. Expect a candy sweet, skunky nose and funky, flowery exhale.

BUY: Green Goddess Remedies, 5435 SW Taylors Ferry Road, 503-764-9000, greengoddesspdx.com.

Horchata

Stoners who prefer evenly balanced effects might appreciate the blissful creative vibes Horchata delivers. This cross of Mochi Gelato and Jet Fuel Gelato delivers a powerful onset, followed by a cerebral high supported by a mellow, effervescent body buzz. Recreational users describe this strain as excellent for daytime use, turning their thoughts inward without flying too far away, and keeping their bodies engaged without becoming too sedative or electric. Bonus: It legit tastes like Horchata. Expect a rich, botanical nose and sweet, spicy exhale.

BUY: Power Plant, 2384 NW Thurman St., 971-803-7970.

Koffee Cake

Despite the name, this is a seriously sedative strain whose effects bear little resemblance to actual coffee. Bred from a cross of Fire Alien Kush and Koffee, this relaxing hybrid has a knockout reputation. Users report potent, powerfully calming creeper effects that bloom over time rather than exploding all at once. Therapeutic smokers report Koffee Cake’s efficacy in treating chronic pain, fibromyalgia, insomnia, post-traumatic stress disorder, and appetite loss.

BUY: The Dispensary on 52nd, 4452 SE 52nd Ave., 503-420-8000, thedispensaryon52nd.com.