Your Celebration Guide for This Year’s 4/20

Of the few existing cannabis holidays, none garners as much recognition as the fabled 4/20.

What began as an after-school smoke ritual for a SoCal stoner squad has since become the most recognizable weed euphemism of our time. And in Portland, aka pothead paradise, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate what has since become the highest of holidaze. From stoney river walks to bluff-top vista stone zones to afternoon socials and evening dance parties, there’s 4/20 fun to be had for every kind of cannathusiast.

After a few years of socialization prohibition, this year’s slate of PDX 4/20 events is as strong as its been in some time, but even for those uninterested in sharing air with a gaggle of stoners, there are so many ways to make this year one to remember (or forget depending on how hard you hit your stash, I don’t know your life). Here’s our guide to the best of 4/20.

1. Enjoy a Stoner Brunch

4/20 etiquette requires a proper wake and bake to set your day off in the clouds, so after your morning puff, check out the specials at local faves Sizzle Pie (brunch pizza is very on brand for the holiday) or Gravy (huge plates for deep munchies), or just max out your caloric intake on grocery store doughnuts—do calories count on stoner holidays?

2. Partake in a Chill Afternoon Outing

Northeast Portland dispensary Potland is infamous for its parking lot parties, and though the family-heavy neighborhood dictates a modicum of canna-discretion during its celebrations, Potland’s 4/20 food and vendor event still aims to create a welcoming space for stoners and squares alike to mingle with some local grub and creatively stoney small merchants. Potland, 1761 NE Dekum St., 503-432-8629, thepotland.co. 11 am–9 pm Saturday, April 20.

3. Take Your Squad to a 4/20 Smoke-Out Social

Mothercraft Collective takes over Broadway Cannabis Market’s second-floor smoking lounge (see page 29) to host “4/20 in Emerald City,” an Oz-themed soirée for campy, esoteric 4/20 revelers featuring live art, tattoos, aura readings, tarot, vendors, a Stundenglass Mini giveaway, and gift bags heavy with enough local cannabis products to dwarf the price of admission. Broadway Cannabis Social Lounge, 219 SW Broadway, Unit A, 420inemeraldcity.com. 3–7 pm Saturday, April 20. $25.

4. Judge a Competition

As the sun sets, head over to Southeast Portland for the OG Invitational Cup and Epic 420 Party, a cannabis competition that edges up against being a full-fledged festival, with yet another creative vendor market (because stoners love arts and crafts) but, most importantly, local cannabis cultivators proudly sharing their best buds. 2024 OG Invitational Cup, 8228 SE 26th Place, Building A, cheechable.com/event. 8 pm Saturday, April 20. $20.

5. Attend an Afterparty

If you’ve got any gas left (or you’re still riding high on a particularly heady sativa from the OG Cup), head back over the bridge to The Smoke Show Vol. 2. The super-stoney afterparty at Opaline, hosted by Rainbow Dimension and Wooklandia, has rave-adjacent energy scheduled well into the wee hours of the high holiday. Though the space is smokeless, the corner of Northwest Couch Street and 3rd Avenue is likely to be foggy with appropriately celebratory vibes. Opaline, 105 NW 3rd Ave., instagram.com/opaline.pdx. 10 pm Saturday, April 20. $10.