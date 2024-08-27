Potlander: Your Farewell Summer Stash

The most fleeting of the Northwest seasons, it seems as soon as it’s here, summer’s gone.

And whether you appreciate an abbreviated summertime or prefer those of the endless variety, Portland’s brief sunny weather revelry can be enjoyed exponentially with the right cultivar of cannabis. And that goes for the kayaking contingent as well as the shade-lounging porch faction; whatever late summer foolishness you’re looking to get into, there’s an Oregon-grown weed for that.

With that in mind, we rounded up a few popular 2024 strains so those who partake can squeeze the ultimate amount of magic possible from these last days of summer without whetting their palates too much for the upcoming harvest season.

Sweets

Sweets is an uplifting, peppy cross of Guava Gelato, Karma Sour Diesel, and BX2 strains that reportedly delivers a crystalline head high and a bouncy, elastic body high that energizes without any manic after-effects. Users via allbud.com, Leafly and Weedmaps describe highs that are social, euphoric, focused and, for some, creative. Expect a sweet, gassy aroma, an earthy mouthfeel, and a stanky lemon exhale.

Score this strain for a weekend hiking trip with the squad or your next backyard barbecue for top-shelf socialization lubrication.

Get it: Smooth Roots, 5938 N Greeley Ave., 503-894-9075 smoothroots.org. 8 am–10 pm daily.

Yama

Another reportedly effective social-support cultivar is Yama, a balanced cross of Hellfire OG and Sour Diesel BX2 that, despite a heady parentage, delivers a blissed-out, uplifting and mildly social strain. Recreational users report swooning, euphoric highs as perfect for disconnecting after long days as they are for easing social anxiety. Expect a lemony diesel perfume and a rich, herbal exhale.

Consider this cultivar for your next park picnic or leisurely riverfront bike ride.

Get it: Nectar, multiple locations, nectar.store. 10 am–10 pm daily.

Mother Gorilla

Users who appreciate a bold wake-and-bake strain should consider Mother Gorilla, a Reina Madre and Jack the Ripper cross with highs that users describe as clearheaded, focused, energetic and soothing. Expect a flowery, fruity aroma and a funky tropical exhale.

Mother Gorilla is the ultimate vacation strain for morning stoners looking to catch an uplifting buzz while sunning before brekkie, or daily grind-type stoners who scoff at both summer and summer vacations.

Get it: Happy Leaf, 1301 NE Broadway, 971-800-0420, happyleafportland.com. 9 am–9:45 pm daily.

Roxanne

Cannathusiasts in the market for a balanced, grounded buzz might appreciate Roxanne, a measured hybrid of Pacoima Kush and Runtz that reportedly leaves users euphoric and spacey in the head and blissfully relaxed in the body. Consumers also celebrate Roxanne for her uplifting, inspirational vibes, making her especially popular with canna-inspired creatives. Expect a sweet berry perfume and an earthy, sweet exhale with a delicate creamy finish. Consider Roxanne for your late summer river walks or bike rides where spacing out, rather than locking in, is the vibe.

Get it: Electric Lettuce, multiple locations, electriclettuce.com. 10 am–8 pm Sunday–Thursday, 10 am–9:50 pm Friday–Saturday.

Halle Berry

Yes, it’s named for that Halle Berry. This cross of local fave Ice Cream Cake and the relatively obscure Blockberry is apparently so lovely to behold only one moniker would suffice. Miss Berry is a balanced cultivar that delivers both fizzy, euphoric highs and deep, borderline sedative relaxation depending on the user’s resting state. Apparently, she’s versatile, just like Halle Berry. Expect a sweet, pine-heavy nose and a dank citrus exhale.

Keep this summertime stash around for outdoor adventure, summertime kickbacks, or for just dissociating on your own stoop or fire escape window.

Get it: Gnome Grown, 5012 NE 28th Ave., 971-346-2098, gnomegrownorganics.com. 9 am–9:55 pm daily.

Jupiter Jack

For those consumers who delight in the punchiest of euphoric sativa highs, Jupiter Jack, a hypercharged phenotype of all-time fave Jack Herrer, is definitely worthy of stash inclusion. Bred from what is arguably one of the most popular uplifting strains of the day, Jack Herrer, Jupiter Jack doubles down on its parent strain’s euphoric energy, while tempering any associated anxiety (for most). Expect a woody citrus aroma and a lemony herbal exhale.

Consider this cultivar for summertime socials and adventures, when a blissfully chatty energy is most called for.

Get it: Pür Roots, 5816 NE Portland Highway, 971-865-5176. 7 am–10 pm daily.