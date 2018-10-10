Prep School Stonewalls Writer: In May 1986, seven students and two adult hikers from Oregon Episcopal School died on Mount Hood in a severe storm. Families and OES have tried to put the tragedy behind them—but Pauls Toutonghi, an associate professor at Lewis & Clark College and an OES parent, has written a cover story about the deaths for the November issue of Outside magazine—a story OES tried to spike. "We asked Mr. Toutonghi and Outside's editors to consider the negative impact of revisiting this tragedy on the families and friends of those who died, as well as on those who survived," OES head of school Mo Copeland wrote to parents and alumni in an Oct. 3 email. "We are disheartened that the editors chose to publish the article despite requests from OES and several survivors not to do so." Toutonghi says he respects the school's stance and will continue to send his children there.