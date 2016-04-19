Getting together means good drinks. It means good food. And now, it also means getting active. Willamette Week and Coors Peak are partnering to bring Get Active Get-togethers to Portland on Thursdays this May. Whether you're looking for hot yoga, indoor bouldering, or an adventure run after a long workday, we've got you covered—all capped off with a naturally gluten-free Coors Peak.
With more and more people living gluten-free lifestyles, we've realized the need for gluten-free alternatives to the things we love—yes, even beer. Enter Coors Peak. By replacing the traditionally used barley with brown rice, Coors Peak is able to produce a naturally gluten-free beer without sacrificing depth and complexity. It's a beer for anyone, whether you live a gluten-free lifestyle or not.
Every Thursday during the month of May, we'll meet for a free workout at fitness hot spots, beginning with all levels yoga flow at Modo Yoga on May 12. You'll be climbing rock walls, sweating through aerobic pilates-yoga fusion and challenging yourself on adventure runs through the streets of Portland before the month is through, courtesy of Fleet Feet Sports PDX, Planet Granite and Pil-oga-robic. Every class will be followed by local healthy snacks from a favorite raw, vegan catering company, and a complimentary Coors Peak.
Get Active Get-togethers schedule:
May 5 | 6 to 9 p.m. | All Levels Yoga Flow at Modo Yoga RSVP
May 12 | 6 to 9 p.m. | Climbing & Bouldering at Planet Granite RSVP
May 19 | 6 to 9 p.m. | Adventure Run/Walk at Fleet Feet Sports RSVP
May 26 | 6:30 to 9 p.m. | Pilates/Yoga/Aerobics circuit class at Pil-oga-robic RSVP
For a more information on each event and to sign up, click here.
Comments