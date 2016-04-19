Every Thursday during the month of May, we'll meet for a free workout at fitness hot spots, beginning with all levels yoga flow at Modo Yoga on May 12. You'll be climbing rock walls, sweating through aerobic pilates-yoga fusion and challenging yourself on adventure runs through the streets of Portland before the month is through, courtesy of Fleet Feet Sports PDX, Planet Granite and Pil-oga-robic. Every class will be followed by local healthy snacks from a favorite raw, vegan catering company, and a complimentary Coors Peak.