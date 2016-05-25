For those that value simplicity just as much as affordability, it doesn't get any easier or more cost effective than the new Jump portable vaporizer from Atmos. The Jump provides powerful performance with every use, while evenly vaporizing dry herbs with its hard anodized heating chamber to provide smooth and rich vapor. Aside from simplified functionality, the Jump also features above average build quality combined with eye-catching aesthetics. A durable carbon fiber body doesn't just make the Jump one of the toughest portable vaporizers on the planet, but also one of the most stylish. If you're looking for an affordable "jump-off" point into the world of vaporization, then the new Jump vaporizer from Atmos should be at the top of your list.